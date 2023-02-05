Northern Illinois knocks off Bowling Green 86-78

Coit shot 7 for 18, including 5 for 13 from beyond the arc for the Huskies (10-13, 6-4 Mid-American Conference). Zarigue Nutter scored 18 points, going 8 of 11 (2 for 3 from distance). Darweshi Hunter was 4 of 8 shooting (3 for 7 from distance) to finish with 13 points.

Chandler Turner led the Falcons (10-13, 4-6) in scoring, finishing with 21 points and two steals. Leon Ayers III added 20 points for Bowling Green. In addition, Samari Curtis had nine points and five assists.