Northern Illinois hosts Miami (OH) following Chandler's 25-point showing

BOTTOM LINE: Miami (OH) takes on Northern Illinois after Maya Chandler scored 25 points in Miami (OH)'s 78-63 win over the Bowling Green Falcons.

The Huskies have gone 3-4 at home. Northern Illinois is 1-4 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The RedHawks are 2-2 in MAC play.

Northern Illinois makes 43.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.1 percentage points higher than Miami (OH) has allowed to its opponents (38.1%). Miami (OH) averages 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 fewer makes per game than Northern Illinois gives up.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lexi Carlsen averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Huskies, scoring 7.7 points while shooting 41.9% from beyond the arc.

Enjulina Gonzalez is shooting 48.1% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the RedHawks, while averaging 17.1 points and 1.5 steals.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 4-6, averaging 65.2 points, 32.9 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 5.0 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points per game.

RedHawks: 6-4, averaging 64.0 points, 28.7 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 11.7 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.