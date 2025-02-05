Northern Illinois hosts Batsch and Kent State

BOTTOM LINE: Kent State faces Northern Illinois after Jenna Batsch scored 25 points in Kent State's 73-51 victory against the Akron Zips.

The Huskies have gone 4-6 in home games. Northern Illinois is 1-8 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Golden Flashes have gone 8-2 against MAC opponents. Kent State is 0-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Northern Illinois scores 65.9 points per game, 3.6 more points than the 62.3 Kent State gives up. Kent State averages 8.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 more makes per game than Northern Illinois gives up.

The Huskies and Golden Flashes match up Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chelby Koker is averaging 12.8 points, 5.1 rebounds and 5.1 assists for the Huskies. Brooke Stonebraker is averaging 11.3 points and 6.7 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Mya Babbitt is shooting 38.8% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Flashes, while averaging 11.9 points. Batsch is shooting 50.0% and averaging 19.3 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 3-7, averaging 63.2 points, 27.5 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points per game.

Golden Flashes: 8-2, averaging 74.4 points, 33.9 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.