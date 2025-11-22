Northern Illinois and Kent State meet in MAC play

Key stats

Northern Illinois Offense

Overall: 280.5 yards per game (133rd in FBS)

Passing: 105.4 yards per game (134th)

Rushing: 175.1 yards per game (47th)

Scoring: 15.8 points per game (131st)

Northern Illinois Defense

Overall: 349.9 yards per game (52nd in FBS)

Passing: 170.9 yards per game (17th)

Rushing: 179.0 yards per game (112th)

Scoring: 23.4 points per game (60th)

Kent State Offense

Overall: 281.4 yards per game (132nd in FBS)

Passing: 196.2 yards per game (101st)

Rushing: 85.2 yards per game (132nd)

Scoring: 20.0 points per game (120th)

Kent State Defense

Overall: 436.8 yards per game (129th in FBS)

Passing: 255.0 yards per game (117th)

Rushing: 181.8 yards per game (117th)

Scoring: 33.8 points per game (127th)

Both teams struggle defensively on third down, tied for 119th in the FBS with a 44.2% opponent third down conversion percentage.

Northern Illinois is 17th in the FBS averaging 38.5 penalty yards per game.

Both teams have weak red zone offenses. Kent State is 126th in FBS in red zone offense, scoring on 72.2% of trips. Northern Illinois' red zone offense ranks 116th, scoring on 77.3% of chances.

Kent State is 125th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 27:42.

Team leaders

Northern Illinois

Passing: Josh Holst, 689 yards, 4 TDs, 3 INTs, 60.0 completion percentage

Rushing: Chavon Wright, 690 yards on 166 carries, 3 TDs

Receiving: DeAree Rogers, 494 yards on 44 catches, 3 TDs

Kent State

Passing: Dru DeShields, 1,823 yards, 16 TDs, 2 INTs, 57.3 completion percentage

Rushing: Gavin Garcia, 496 yards on 122 carries, 2 TDs

Receiving: Cade Wolford, 465 yards on 18 catches, 7 TDs

Last game

Northern Illinois fell 35-19 to Western Michigan on Tuesday, Nov. 18. Brady Davidson led Northern Illinois with 73 yards on 5-of-8 passing (62.5%) for one touchdown and no interceptions. Wright had 92 rushing yards on 21 carries. Rickey Taylor Jr. put up 53 yards on three catches with one touchdown.

Kent State fell to Central Michigan 28-16 on Wednesday, Nov. 19. DeShields led Kent State with 185 yards on 14-of-28 passing (50.0%) for no touchdowns and no interceptions. He also carried the ball 10 times for -8 yards and one rushing touchdown. Garcia carried the ball 15 times for 77 yards, adding one reception for -3 yards. Wayne Harris put up 56 yards on three catches.