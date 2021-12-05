springfield-news-sun logo
North Texas, Miami (Ohio) meet in inaugural Frisco Classic

North Texas defensive back Jordan Rucker, left, celebrates with teammates after recovering a fumble during the first half of an NCAA college football game against UTSA in Denton, Texas, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Andy Jacobsohn)
Caption
North Texas defensive back Jordan Rucker, left, celebrates with teammates after recovering a fumble during the first half of an NCAA college football game against UTSA in Denton, Texas, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Andy Jacobsohn)

By The Associated Press
36 minutes ago
North Texas lost six straight before winning its last five, including handing No. 22  UTSA its only loss, 45-22 in the finale

North Texas (6-6, Conference USA) vs. Miami (Ohio) (6-6, Mid-American Conference), Dec. 23, 3:30 p.m. ET

LOCATION: Frisco, Texas

TOP PLAYERS

North Texas: RB DeAndre Torrey, 1,215 yards rushing, 13 touchdowns.

Miami: WR Jack Sorenson, in his sixth season, is sixth in the nation with 1,290 yards on 69 receptions with 10 touchdowns.

NOTABLE

North Texas: Since losing in the 1948 Salad Bowl, North Texas is 2-9 in bowl games and has lost its last four. They won their last five games to become bowl eligible following a six-game losing streak.

Miami: Has lost 31 straight games against nonconference FBS opponents dating to a win over Army in 2011. The last bowl win was over Middle Tennessee in the 2010 GoDall.com Bowl.

LAST TIME

This will be the first time these teams meet.

BOWL HISTORY

North Texas: First appearance in Frisco Football Classic, 13th in school history.

Miami: First appearance in the Frisco Football Classic, 13th in school history.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25

