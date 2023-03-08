Norse edge Cleveland State to win Horizon League tourney

There were 14 lead changes and 12 ties in a game in which neither team led by double figures.

Leading by seven midway through the second half, the Norse went scoreless for over six minutes but still led by two with four minutes remaining. They then scored consecutive baskets a minute apart, the second on Vinson's jumper following Brandon's swat of Ramar Pryor's layup attempt.

The Vikings got within three twice before Warrick's free throws.

Vinson and Warwick scored 10 points apiece in the first half to lead NKU to a 33-30 lead.

Four-seed NKU and three-seed Cleveland State finished in a three-way tie for second place with Milwaukee behind Youngstown State. The Norse knocked out Youngstown State and Cleveland State eliminated two-seed Milwaukee in Monday’s semifinals. The finalists split their regular-season series, each winning by a point on their home court.

Credit: AP Credit: AP

