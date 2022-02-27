Hamburger icon
Norman Jr. leads W. Michigan over Bowling Green 78-67

news
1 hour ago
Lamar Norman Jr. had 16 points as Western Michigan snapped its 13-game road losing streak, defeating Bowling Green 78-67

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (AP) — Lamar Norman Jr. registered 16 points as Western Michigan broke its 13-game road losing streak, getting past Bowling Green 78-67 on Saturday.

Markeese Hastings had 14 points and nine rebounds for Western Michigan (7-22, 3-15 Mid-American Conference). B. Artis White added 12 points. Mack Smith had 11 points.

Trey Diggs had 19 points for the Falcons (12-17, 5-13), whose losing streak stretched to six games. Chandler Turner added 14 points. Samari Curtis had 10 points.

Daeqwon Plowden, who led the Falcons in scoring entering the contest with 16 points per game, scored 6 points (2 of 14).

The Broncos evened the season series against the Falcons. Bowling Green defeated Western Michigan 82-75 on Jan. 22.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

