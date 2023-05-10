Norfolk Southern to pay homeowners near Ohio derailment

Shaw said the company was “undertaking these efforts and expenses without any judicial or investigatory finding of fault.”

Shaw anticipates that homeowners eligible for compensation will initially include those with homes within an approximately five mile radius of the derailment that happened near the Ohio-Pennsylvania border, and who sell their homes for less than what their property was appraised at before Feb. 3, when the derailment took place.

Later Wednesday, the Senate committee will debate broad, new rail safety legislation in response to the wreck in Ohio and other derailments that followed.

Among measures under consideration are requiring at least two crew members aboard each train, something the industry has been fighting against; an increase in the maximum penalty for violating rail safety rules, from $100,000 to $10 million; and requiring the use of defect detection technology that could prevent derailments like the one in East Palestine.

Shares of Norfolk Southern Corp., based in Atlanta, rose slightly at the opening bell.

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP