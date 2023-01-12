Nolley puts up 20, Cincinnati knocks off East Carolina 83-55

Nolley added 10 rebounds for the Bearcats (12-6, 3-2 American Athletic Conference). Jeremiah Davenport scored 16 points while shooting 6 for 12, including 4 for 8 from beyond the arc, and added six rebounds. David Dejulius recorded 11 points and was 4 of 11 shooting (1 for 3 from distance).

The Pirates (10-8, 1-4) were led by Javon Small, who posted 23 points and five assists. East Carolina also got 10 points and eight rebounds from Ezra Ausar. In addition, Quentin Diboundje finished with nine points.