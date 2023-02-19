Nolley, DeJulius lead Cincinnati past UCF, 73-71

Nolley was 8 of 13 shooting for the Bearcats (18-10, 9-6 American Athletic Conference). Dejulius had 16 points, five rebounds and eight assists. His running one-hander in the lane with less than one second left gave Cincinnati the victory. Ody Oguama finished 7 of 7 from the floor, scoring 15 points.

The Knights (15-11, 6-8) were led by Michael Durr, who posted 15 points. Taylor Hendricks added 12 points for UCF. Ithiel Horton had 12 points and two steals.