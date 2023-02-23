Nolley, Cincinnati defeat Temple 88-83 in OT

Zach Hicks' 3-pointer with 23 seconds left brought Temple into a 75-all tie. Nolley missed his 3 attempt with four seconds to go to force overtime.

Nolley also had five rebounds for the Bearcats (19-10, 10-6 American Athletic Conference). David Dejulius added 20 points making all nine of his foul shots and distributing seven assists. Dan Skillings Jr. recorded 15 points and shot 6 for 8, including 3 for 4 from beyond the arc.