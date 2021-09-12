Nolan Arenado homers again, Cardinals beat Reds 2-0

McFarland got Asdrubal Cabrera to ground into an inning-ending double play in the seventh.

Gray allowed two runs on three hits over seven innings. He struck out six and walked one.

Tyler O’Neill started the two-out rally in the first with a single.

HAPPY DAYS

The Cardinals have won nine of their last 12 day home games. They are 15-9 at home in afternoon contests this season.

THE STREAK STOPS HERE

The Reds won 10 of 19 games against St. Louis this season giving them a season series win for the first time since 2011 when they compiled a 9-6 mark.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Reds: OF Tyler Naquin was held out of the contest due to sore ribs suffered when he collided with teammate Jose Barrero on Saturday.

Cardinals: RHP Dakota Hudson continued his rehab stint with a start Sunday night for Double-A Springfield. He has not allowed an earned run in three previous minor league starts covering 8 2-3 innings.

UP NEXT

Reds: LHP Wade Miley (12-5, 2.89) will take on Pittsburgh LHP Dillon Peters (0-2. 3.38) in the first of a three-game series on Tuesday in Pittsburgh. Miley tossed a no-hitter on May 7 at Cleveland

Cardinals: RHP Adam Wainwright (15-7, 2.98) will face New York Mets LHP Rich Hill (6-6, 3.82) on Monday in the first of a three game series in New York. Wainwright is 6-6 with a 4.95 ERA in 13 career starts against the Mets.

Caption St. Louis Cardinals relief pitcher Giovanny Gallegos delivers during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Scott Kane) Credit: Scott Kane Credit: Scott Kane

Caption Cincinnati Reds' Delino DeShields hits a double during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Scott Kane) Credit: Scott Kane Credit: Scott Kane

Caption St. Louis Cardinals left fielder Tyler O'Neill fields the ball during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Scott Kane) Credit: Scott Kane Credit: Scott Kane

Caption St. Louis Cardinals relief pitcher Genesis Cabrera delivers during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Scott Kane) Credit: Scott Kane Credit: Scott Kane