Nola expected to start for Philadelphia against Cincinnati

The Phillies are 36-24 in home games in 2020. Philadelphia is hitting a collective batting average of .240 this season, led by Jean Segura with an average of .306.

The Reds have gone 32-28 away from home. Cincinnati's lineup has 162 home runs this season, Joey Votto leads them with 26 homers.

The Phillies won the last meeting 6-1. Matt Moore notched his second victory and Ronald Torreyes went 3-for-4 with a home run and an RBI for Philadelphia. Luis Castillo took his 12th loss for Cincinnati.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andrew McCutchen is second on the Phillies with 21 home runs and has 59 RBIs.

Nick Castellanos ranks second on the Reds with 117 hits and is batting .316.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 7-3, .224 batting average, 3.30 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

Reds: 6-4, .254 batting average, 3.76 ERA, outscored opponents by 22 runs

INJURIES: Phillies: Vince Velasquez: (finger), JoJo Romero: (elbow), Zach Eflin: (knee), Seranthony Dominguez: (elbow), Sam Coonrod: (forearm), Chase Anderson: (tricep), Jose Alvarado: (shoulder), Roman Quinn: (achilles), Matt Joyce: (back), Adam Haseley: (covid-19), Rhys Hoskins: (groin), Freddy Galvis: (quad).

Reds: Art Warren: (oblique), Michael Feliz: (elbow), Brad Brach: (shoulder), Brandon Bailey: (elbow), Tejay Antone: (forearm), R.J. Alaniz: (calf), Jesse Winker: (back), Nick Senzel: (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.