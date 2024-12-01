Noin and Cent. Conn. St. host Dayton

BOTTOM LINE: Cent. Conn. St. takes on Dayton after Lucia Noin scored 20 points in Cent. Conn. St.'s 66-25 victory against the Bridgeport Purple Knights.

The Flyers have gone 4-0 at home. Dayton is ninth in the A-10 with 12.1 assists per game led by Rikki Harris averaging 2.4.

The Blue Devils are 0-4 in road games. Cent. Conn. St. is fourth in the NEC with 29.5 rebounds per game led by Alonna Sellers averaging 7.4.

Dayton's average of 6.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.1 more made shots on average than the 6.0 per game Cent. Conn. St. allows. Cent. Conn. St. averages 56.3 points per game, 9.1 fewer points than the 65.4 Dayton gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ivy Wolf is shooting 40.7% from beyond the arc with 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Flyers, while averaging 17.7 points.

Dagny Slomack is scoring 10.5 points per game and averaging 0.8 rebounds for the Blue Devils.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.