Noel scores 27 as Wright State defeats Princeton 80-62

CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — Brandon Noel scored 27 points as Wright State beat Princeton 80-62 on Thursday night at the Myrtle Beach Invitational..
Noel added nine rebounds, three steals, and three blocks for the Raiders (4-2). Logan Woods shot 6 for 10, including 5 for 6 from beyond the arc to add 18 points. Keaton Norris shot 4 for 7, including 3 for 6 from beyond the arc to finish with 11 points.
Xaivian Lee led the Tigers (4-2) in scoring, finishing with 14 points. Jackson Hicke added eight points for Princeton. Jack Scott finished with seven points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
