Noel scores 23 as Wright State knocks off Air Force 70-57

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Brandon Noel had 23 points in Wright State's 70-57 win over Air Force on Saturday night.
Noel added three steals for the Raiders (5-4). Alex Huibregste scored 20 points while going 7 of 10 (6 for 7 from 3-point range) and added six rebounds. Michael Imariagbe had 14 points and shot 6 of 6 from the field and 2 for 3 from the line.
Wesley Celichowski led the way for the Falcons (2-6) with 15 points. Ethan Taylor added 11 points for Air Force.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
