Noel leads Wright State against Oakland after 20-point game

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Raiders -3.5; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: Wright State hosts Oakland after Brandon Noel scored 20 points in Wright State's 74-51 win over the Green Bay Phoenix.

The Raiders have gone 5-1 in home games. Wright State is 0-3 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Golden Grizzlies are 2-3 in Horizon League play. Oakland gives up 71.6 points to opponents and has been outscored by 6.5 points per game.

Wright State makes 49.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.9 percentage points higher than Oakland has allowed to its opponents (44.8%). Oakland averages 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 fewer makes per game than Wright State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Noel is shooting 55.7% and averaging 19.3 points for the Raiders.

Tuburu Niavalurua is averaging 12.1 points and 7.7 rebounds for the Golden Grizzlies.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raiders: 4-6, averaging 73.8 points, 28.3 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 49.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points per game.

Golden Grizzlies: 3-7, averaging 66.3 points, 30.3 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.