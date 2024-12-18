Noel and Wright State host Youngstown State

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Raiders -7; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: Wright State hosts Youngstown State after Brandon Noel scored 21 points in Wright State's 88-79 victory against the Marshall Thundering Herd.

The Raiders are 4-0 in home games. Wright State averages 10.7 turnovers per game and is 3-3 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Penguins are 2-0 against Horizon League opponents. Youngstown State is fifth in the Horizon League with 22.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Nico Galette averaging 4.5.

Wright State makes 50.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 9.0 percentage points higher than Youngstown State has allowed to its opponents (41.3%). Youngstown State averages 74.0 points per game, 2.4 more than the 71.6 Wright State gives up.

The Raiders and Penguins match up Wednesday for the first time in Horizon League play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Keaton Norris is averaging 5.3 points, 4.8 assists and 1.6 steals for the Raiders.

Galette is averaging 13.6 points and 6.9 rebounds for the Penguins.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raiders: 6-4, averaging 77.8 points, 29.9 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 51.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points per game.

Penguins: 5-5, averaging 73.4 points, 31.8 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 8.1 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.