Noel and Wright State host Green Bay

BOTTOM LINE: Wright State visits Green Bay after Brandon Noel scored 25 points in Wright State's 88-80 overtime loss to the Milwaukee Panthers.

The Phoenix are 1-10 on their home court. Green Bay allows 79.7 points and has been outscored by 11.9 points per game.

The Raiders have gone 7-9 against Horizon League opponents. Wright State has a 7-13 record against teams above .500.

Green Bay's average of 8.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.7 more made shots on average than the 7.5 per game Wright State allows. Wright State averages 8.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 fewer makes per game than Green Bay gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Hall is shooting 44.0% and averaging 12.8 points for the Phoenix. Jeremiah Johnson is averaging 9.6 points over the last 10 games.

Noel is scoring 19.1 points per game and averaging 8.0 rebounds for the Raiders. Jack Doumbia is averaging 11.6 points and 6.0 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phoenix: 0-10, averaging 64.3 points, 25.4 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 4.3 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.4 points per game.

Raiders: 4-6, averaging 79.6 points, 34.8 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 4.7 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.