No. 9 Michigan tops short-handed No. 25 Ohio State 90-71

Ohio State: This was a rivalry the Buckeyes dominated for decades, compiling a 47-6 advantage through the 2009-10 season, but not as much anymore. Michigan has claimed nine wins in the last 19 games, including two straight. Both teams have entered the game ranked in the Top 25 in four of the last nine meetings, something that hadn’t happened before 2018. Before Friday’s blowout, the previous 11 games had been decided by a total of 71 points and all by single-digit margins.

Michigan: Coming off the program’s first Sweet 16 appearance last spring, the firsts haven’t stopped coming this winter. The Wolverines posted their first top-10 ranking (and their highest ranking at No. 7 in the USA Today Coaches Poll) after a first win over a top-five opponent. Coach Kim Barnes Arico became the program’s first 200-win coach in November.