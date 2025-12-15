No. 9 Michigan State hosts Toledo following Wilson's 21-point outing

BOTTOM LINE: Toledo visits No. 9 Michigan State after Sonny Wilson scored 21 points in Toledo's 75-70 loss to the Robert Morris Colonials.

The Spartans have gone 5-1 at home. Michigan State ranks fifth in the Big Ten with 12.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Jaxon Kohler averaging 3.6.

The Rockets are 1-2 on the road. Toledo is third in the MAC with 10.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Sean Craig averaging 3.3.

Michigan State is shooting 45.5% from the field this season, 3.9 percentage points lower than the 49.4% Toledo allows to opponents. Toledo has shot at a 48.0% rate from the field this season, 9.4 percentage points greater than the 38.6% shooting opponents of Michigan State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kohler averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Spartans, scoring 13.8 points while shooting 45.7% from beyond the arc. Jeremy Fears Jr. is shooting 41.3% and averaging 11.2 points.

Wilson is scoring 15.9 points per game and averaging 3.1 rebounds for the Rockets. Leroy Blyden Jr. is averaging 13.9 points and 2.7 rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.