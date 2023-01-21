No. 8 Xavier bounces back with 95-82 win over Georgetown

Adam Kunkel scored 14 points to help the Musketeers (16-4, 8-1 Big East) bounce back from a 73-72 loss at DePaul on Wednesday, which snapped an 11-game winning streak.

Primo Spears scored a career-high 37 points and Akok Akok had 14 for the Hoyas (5-15, 0-9 Big East), who have lost 10 straight games. Spears' previous high was 34 against LaSalle on March 5, 2022.