No. 8 Duke locks down late, holds off Xavier 71-64

Roach’s jumper with 2:40 left pushed Duke’s lead to 69-62.

Kyle Filipowski had 12 points and was not Duke’s leading scorer for the first time in five games.

BIG PICTURE

Duke: The Blue Devils' dominance on the backboards finally came to an end. Duke had outrebounded each of its first six opponents by double figures, the longest stretch of rebounding dominance over any six-game stretch in school history. But Xavier's interior size limited Duke to a 33-32 advantage on the glass. The Blue Devils had 12 second-chance points.

Xavier: The Musketeers played an Atlantic Coast Conference team for the first time since beating Virginia Tech in last year's NIT Season Tip-Off. Xavier dropped to 0-2 against ranked opponents this season, having lost to Indiana last week. The Musketeers will play another ranked foe in Sunday's third-place game.

UP NEXT

Duke will face the Gonzaga-Purdue winner in the championship game on Sunday, while Xavier will play the loser.

Credit: Rick Bowmer Credit: Rick Bowmer

