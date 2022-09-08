BreakingNews
Queen Elizabeth II dead at 96 after 70 years on the throne
No. 7 Oklahoma seeks 2-0 start under new coach Venables

Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables speaks during an NCAA college football news conference, Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, in Norman, Okla. Oklahoma defeated UTEP 45-13 on Saturday for Venables' first career victory as a head coach. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables speaks during an NCAA college football news conference, Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, in Norman, Okla. Oklahoma defeated UTEP 45-13 on Saturday for Venables' first career victory as a head coach. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

news
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
No. 7 Oklahoma has already moved up two spots in the AP Top 25 and is positioning itself for a run at a playoff berth down the road

Kent State (0-1) at No. 7 Oklahoma (1-0), Saturday, 7 p.m. ET (ESPN+)

Line: Oklahoma by 34 1/2, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Series record: First meeting.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

Oklahoma has already moved up two spots in the AP Top 25 and is positioning itself for a run at a playoff berth down the road. A loss would be virtually impossible to recover from and would slow the energy the program has been building under first-year coach Brent Venables. The Sooners seek a second consecutive solid win heading into a road test at Nebraska the following week. Kent State, among the favorites in the Mid-American Conference, hopes to improve on last week's 45-20 loss to Washington.

KEY MATCHUP

Oklahoma QB Dillon Gabriel vs. Kent State's secondary. Gabriel, a transfer from Central Florida, had a solid outing in the opener against UTEP with 233 yards and two touchdowns passing and a rushing score. Kent State gave up 345 yards and four touchdowns passing to Washington's Michael Penix Jr. in the opener.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Kent State: WR Dante Cephas. He caught 82 passes for 1,240 yards and nine touchdowns last season and opened this season with six catches for 105 yards against Washington.

Oklahoma: DE Reggie Grimes. He opened the season with 2 1/2 sacks against UTEP, including a sack on the last play of the first half that ended a scoring threat by the Miners. The 6-foot-4, 270-pound junior also forced a fumble and had a quarterback hurry.

FACTS & FIGURES

Kent State lost to Northern Illinois in the MAC championship game last season. ... Oklahoma has won 28 of its past 29 home games. ... The Sooners held UTEP to 28 yards rushing on 31 attempts. ... Kent State quarterback Collin Schlee completed 12 of 24 passes for 178 yards and a touchdown and ran for 47 yards against Washington. He also threw two interceptions. ... Oklahoma had the ball for just 21:27 in its opener but won 45-13.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25. Sign up for the AP's college football newsletter: https://bit.ly/3pqZVaF

Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables, center, gestures on the sideline in the second half of an NCAA college football game against UTEP, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Norman, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel (8) passes in the first half of an NCAA college football game against UTEP, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Norman, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel (8) passes in the first half of an NCAA college football game against UTEP, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Norman, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Oklahoma running back Eric Gray (0) carries as UTEP safety Kobe Hylton (2) defends in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Norman, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Oklahoma running back Eric Gray (0) carries as UTEP safety Kobe Hylton (2) defends in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Norman, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Oklahoma running back Eric Gray (0) carries as UTEP safety Kobe Hylton (2) defends in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Norman, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Oklahoma defensive lineman Reggie Grimes (14) celebrates after sacking UTEP quarterback Gavin Hardison, bottom, in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Norman, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Oklahoma defensive lineman Reggie Grimes (14) celebrates after sacking UTEP quarterback Gavin Hardison, bottom, in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Norman, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Oklahoma defensive lineman Reggie Grimes (14) celebrates after sacking UTEP quarterback Gavin Hardison, bottom, in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Norman, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Kent State quarterback Collin Schlee, right, wraps up the ball as Washington's Zion Tupuola-Fetui defends during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Seattle. (Dean Rutz/The Seattle Times via AP)

Kent State quarterback Collin Schlee, right, wraps up the ball as Washington's Zion Tupuola-Fetui defends during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Seattle. (Dean Rutz/The Seattle Times via AP)

Kent State quarterback Collin Schlee, right, wraps up the ball as Washington's Zion Tupuola-Fetui defends during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Seattle. (Dean Rutz/The Seattle Times via AP)

