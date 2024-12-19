No. 6 Ohio State looks for redemption hosting No. 7 Tennessee to start playoffs

Series record: Tennessee leads 1-0.

What's at stake?

Ohio State has the bad taste of that fourth consecutive Michigan loss to wash out of the Buckeyes' mouths. The eighth-seeded Buckeyes also are playing to gain back respect in this newly expanded College Football Playoff and start a run toward their first national championship since the 2014 season. The No. 7 seed Volunteers emerged from the tough SEC and now have their first true shot at a title since 1998. Their lone stumbles during the season came on the road at Arkansas and Georgia, so the Vols also have to prove they can handle a rough road environment at night. The winner gets a trip to the Rose Bowl to play top-seeded Oregon.

Key matchup

Ohio State offensive line vs. Tennessee defensive front. The Buckeyes' O-line has been reshuffled several times due to injuries, perhaps most significantly to center Seth McLaughlin. The weaknesses showed when Ohio State repeatedly failed to run the ball against Michigan. Tennessee has one of the premier defensive lines in the country, featuring defensive end James Pearce Jr., a potential first-round NFL draft pick.

Players to watch

Tennessee: QB Nico Iamaleava opened 2024 leading the Vols to a rout of Iowa in the Citrus Bowl. Now the redshirt freshman will play the biggest game yet, and Iamaleava is coming off one of his best performances of the season. Four of his 11 victories have come against teams ranked at the time of kickoff. He threw for 2,512 yards with 19 touchdown passes with only five interceptions.

Ohio State: Buckeyes QB Will Howard will try to get the ball out to freshman WR Jeremiah Smith, who has been tremendous this season. He's compiled 934 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns but wasn't a factor in the 13-10 loss to Michigan.

Facts & figures

Tennessee beat Ohio State 20-14 in the 1996 Citrus Bowl the only time these programs have played previously. ... This will be the first game Tennessee has ever played in the state of Ohio. ... This will be the first game played in Ohio Stadium in December in the venue’s 102-year history. ... Vols coach Josh Heupel is 30-8 since the start of the 2022 season. Those 30 wins are the most since Tennessee won 30 games between the 1998 and the 2000 seasons. ... Tennessee is fourth nationally giving up 13.9 points and 278.3 total yards per game. The Vols ranked eighth in rushing defense (99.6 yards per game). The Vols allowed 18 offensive touchdowns this season, third-fewest in the FBS. … They gave up three plays of 40 yards or longer all season, tied for the second-fewest trailing only the two such plays allowed by Ohio State. ... Howard is one of the most efficient passers in school history. The Kansas State transfer completed 80% of his passes six times this season. For the season, his completion percentage is 72.3%, ranking him fourth nationally. ... Only two players who started on the Ohio State offensive line in the season opener remain in the lineup because of injuries. ... Ohio State is No. 1 in the country in total defense, allowing 241.1 yards per game. The Buckeyes are second to Texas in pass defense and seventh in run defense. ... ESPN's College GameDay will broadcast in Columbus prior to the game, the 63rd time the show has originated from the Ohio State campus.

