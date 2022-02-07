No. 6 Houston wins 12th straight, tops Cincinnati 80-58

The Bearcats, meanwhile, had two field goals in the first nine minutes.

Houston outscored the Bearcats 38-18 in the paint.

The Cougars led by as many as 21 points in the first half, but the Bearcats managed to cut their halftime deficit to 42-31 behind DeJulius’ 18 points.

After that, Cincinnati couldn't take advantage of Houston's second-half foul trouble.

BIG PICTURE

Houston: The Cougars have continued to win despite losing leading scorer Marcus Sasser and perimeter shooter Tramon Mark to season-ending injuries early in the season. The Cougars' depth was tested further Sunday when both Edwards and Moore picked up their fourth fouls early in the second half.

Cincinnati: DeJulius has been carrying the Bearcats lately, averaging 18.5 points over his last five games. In the previous two games, he scored the team's final seven points in a loss to Temple, and had the game-winning put-back with 3.7 seconds in a win over East Carolina.

UP NEXT

Houston: At SMU on Wednesday.

Cincinnati: At South Florida on Wednesday.

Houston guard Jamal Shead (1) is guarded by Cincinnati's David DeJulius (5) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

Cincinnati guard David DeJulius (5) reacts after scoring during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Houston, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

Cincinnati guard Mike Saunders Jr. (3) shoots during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Houston, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

Houston guard Kyler Edwards (11) and Cincinnati forward Viktor Lakhin (30) chase the ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)