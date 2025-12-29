No. 5 Purdue takes home win streak into matchup with Kent State

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Boilermakers -25.5; over/under is 161.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 5 Purdue will try to keep its three-game home win streak alive when the Boilermakers take on Kent State.

The Boilermakers have gone 6-1 at home. Purdue averages 84.9 points while outscoring opponents by 18.4 points per game.

The Golden Flashes are 1-1 on the road. Kent State is the MAC leader with 37.3 rebounds per game led by Delrecco Gillespie averaging 12.6.

Purdue averages 84.9 points, 5.2 more per game than the 79.7 Kent State gives up. Kent State has shot at a 49.7% clip from the field this season, 9.6 percentage points greater than the 40.1% shooting opponents of Purdue have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trey Kaufman-Renn is scoring 13.9 points per game with 10.0 rebounds and 2.3 assists for the Boilermakers. Braden Smith is averaging 12.5 points, 9.4 assists and two steals over the last 10 games.

Gillespie is averaging 19.3 points, 12.6 rebounds and two blocks for the Golden Flashes. Morgan Safford is averaging 11.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Boilermakers: 9-1, averaging 85.0 points, 38.4 rebounds, 20.1 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 51.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.0 points per game.

Golden Flashes: 9-1, averaging 92.5 points, 37.6 rebounds, 19.5 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 50.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.