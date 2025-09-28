No. 5 Oklahoma matches up against Kent State in Week 6

Key stats

Oklahoma Offense

Overall: 430.3 yards per game (50th in FBS)

Passing: 305.0 yards per game (17th)

Rushing: 125.3 yards per game (105th)

Scoring: 31.3 points per game (59th)

Oklahoma Defense

Overall: 207.5 yards per game (2nd in FBS)

Passing: 118.5 yards per game (3rd)

Rushing: 89.0 yards per game (19th)

Scoring: 9.0 points per game (3rd)

Kent State Offense

Overall: 290.8 yards per game (130th in FBS)

Passing: 204.0 yards per game (91st)

Rushing: 86.8 yards per game (132nd)

Scoring: 18.3 points per game (121st)

Kent State Defense

Overall: 545.8 yards per game (136th in FBS)

Passing: 285.5 yards per game (129th)

Rushing: 260.3 yards per game (134th)

Scoring: 44.0 points per game (135th)

Kent State is 123rd in third down defense, allowing opponents to convert 46.9% of the time. Oklahoma ranks 61st on offense, converting on 42.3% of third downs.

Oklahoma ranks 129th in the FBS with a -6 turnover margin.

Kent State is 76th in FBS in red zone defense, allowing opponents to score on 85.0% of trips. Oklahoma's red zone offense ranks 1st, scoring on 100.0% of red zone opportunities.

Team leaders

Oklahoma

Passing: John Mateer, 1,215 yards, 6 TDs, 3 INTs, 67.4 completion percentage

Rushing: Mateer, 190 yards on 43 carries, 5 TDs

Receiving: Jaren Kanak, 307 yards on 18 catches, 0 TDs

Kent State

Passing: Dru DeShields, 642 yards, 5 TDs, 1 INT, 58.7 completion percentage

Rushing: Gavin Garcia, 175 yards on 59 carries, 0 TDs

Receiving: Cade Wolford, 238 yards on 9 catches, 4 TDs

Last game

Oklahoma won 24-17 over Auburn on Saturday, Sept. 20. Mateer threw for 271 yards on 24-of-36 attempts (66.7%) with one touchdown and no interceptions. He also carried the ball 10 times for 29 yards and one rushing touchdown. Tory Blaylock carried the ball 11 times for 13 yards, adding two receptions for 10 yards. Isaiah Sategna had nine receptions for 127 yards and one touchdown.

Kent State fell 66-10 to Florida State on Saturday, Sept. 20. DeShields passed for 129 yards on 9-of-18 attempts (50.0%) with one touchdown and one interception. Garcia had 40 rushing yards on 14 carries. Dashawn Martin had three receptions for 94 yards and one touchdown.

Next game

Oklahoma plays No. 9 Texas on Oct. 11. Kent State hosts UMass on Oct. 11.