No. 5 Ohio State needs to find offensive rhythm, play cleaner as FCS team Youngstown State visits

Youngstown State (1-0) at No. 5 Ohio State (1-0), Saturday, 12 p.m. ET (Big Ten Network)

Line: No line, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Series record: Ohio State leads 2-0.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

After a flat performance on the road against Indiana in the opener, the Buckeyes get a tune-up contest against in-state neighbor Youngstown State. The game against an FCS team should give new Ohio State starting quarterback Kyle McCord a chance to get more in synch with his receivers. McCord completed 20 of his 33 attempts for 239 yards but didn't throw for a touchdown. All-American wideout Marvin Harrison Jr. had just two catches for 18 yards. The Buckeyes defense was outstanding, though, limiting Indiana to 156 yards. It could be a long day for Youngtown State, which will be paid $800,000 for its visit to the Horseshoe.

KEY MATCHUP

Ohio State passing game vs. Youngstown State secondary. The Penguins defensive backs will have their hands full with one of the best group of receivers in the country. If McCord continues to settle in, Saturday could be a Buckeyes air show in front of the home fans.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Youngstown State: RB Tyshon King carried the ball 11 times for 111 yards in the Penguins' 52-10 opening week rout of Valparaiso and was named Missouri Valley Conference newcomer of the week.

Ohio State: LB Steele Chambers led the team in tackles with six as part of a good day for the Buckeyes defense, which allowed only one play of more than 20 yards.

FACTS & FIGURES

Jim Tressel coached at Youngstown State for 15 seasons before taking over the Buckeyes in 2001. After he left Ohio State in 2010 amid a scandal involving players trading memorabilia for tattoos, Tressel returned to YSU to serve as president from 2014 to his retirement in February. ... Penguins coach Doug Phillips spent three seasons on the University of Cincinnati football staff under Luke Fickell before taking the top job at YSU in 2020. ... YSU and Ohio State have played twice, in 2007 and ‘08 at Ohio Stadium. The Buckeyes won 43-0 and 38-6. ... Ohio State dropped from No. 3 to No. 5 in the AP Top 25 after problems getting the offense in gear against Indiana. ... The 153 yards by Indiana was the fewest in 14 games under Ohio State defensive coordinator Jim Knowles. ... The game is one of 41 this week pitting an FBS school against an FCS school. ... FCS schools were 0-42 vs. FBS schools in Week 1.

