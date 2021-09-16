No. 5 Iowa hosts Kent State following wins over ranked foes

KEY MATCHUP

Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras is yet to hit his stride and will be going against a Kent State defense that has a nation-leading eight interceptions. Petras is the second-lowest rated Big Ten QB and needs to step up before what figures to be a challenging October.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Kent State: QB Dustin Crum must be at his best against one of the nation's top defenses. The 2020 first-team All-MAC pick is averaging 6.8 yards per carry. He needs to be sharper as a passer. He threw a couple game-turning interceptions against Texas A&M.

Iowa: RB Tyler Goodson should have a chance to get untracked with the return of offensive lineman Kyler Schott from injury. Goodson has been running behind a young line. Take away his 56-yard run against Indiana, and he's averaging 2.5 yards on 39 carries.

FACTS & FIGURES

Iowa has won eight straight games, scoring at least 25 points in each game. ... The Hawkeyes are going for their 300th win at Kinnick Stadium, which opened in 1929. ... Iowa has converted its seven take-aways into 37 points. ... Kent State is second nationally in rushing with 360 yards per game. Iowa has held three straight opponents, since last year, under 100 yards on the ground. ... The Flashes have been shut out in six of their 17 games against the Big Ten.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25