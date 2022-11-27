No. 4 Ohio State women roll past North Alabama 105-67

Ohio State shot above 60% in each of the first three quarters. Hevynne Bristow tied her career high with eight rebounds, helping the Buckeyes to a 37-28 advantage on the glass.

Skyler Gill led the Lions with 23 points and 12 rebounds. North Alabama shot 45.8% and turned the ball over 20 times.

BIG PICTURE

North Alabama: The Lions shot below 35.1% from 3-point range for the third game in a row. They went 2 of 11 from beyond the arc in the third quarter and 5 of 19 in the second half.

Ohio State: All-conference guard and Buckeyes third-leading scorer Jacy Sheldon missed her second straight game. Sheldon, who leads Ohio State with 27 steals, wore a boot on her right foot while sitting on the bench as her team collected 13 steals.

UP NEXT

North Alabama: Hosts Fisk next Sunday.

Ohio State: Travels to No. 10 Louisville on Wednesday.

___

AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll

Credit: Jay LaPrete Credit: Jay LaPrete

Credit: Jay LaPrete Credit: Jay LaPrete

Credit: Jay LaPrete Credit: Jay LaPrete

Credit: Jay LaPrete Credit: Jay LaPrete

Credit: Jay LaPrete Credit: Jay LaPrete

Credit: Jay LaPrete Credit: Jay LaPrete