No. 4 Ohio St leads wire-to-wire, tops Wright State 105-52

Ohio State held a 42-30 advantage on the glass and forced 23 turnovers. McMahon and Rikki Harris had five steals apiece.

Isabelle Bolender led Wright State with 13 points. Bryce Nixon added 11 and Columbus native Lauren Scott scored 1.

SHELDON OUT

Guard Jacy Sheldon, whose 27 steals through four games lead Ohio State, didn’t play as she sat out and wore a boot on her right foot.

BIG PICTURE

Wright State: The Raiders lost their third of four to begin the year after defeating Ohio Christian of the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics on Thursday. Seven of the 15 players on the team are freshmen.

Ohio State: Taylor Mikesell shot 4 of 9 from 3-point range as Ohio State shot a season-high 46.2% from distance. The Buckeyes finished fourth in the Big Ten in 3-point percentage a season ago and had their best performance from beyond the arc of the young season.

UP NEXT

Wright State: Travels to Eastern Illinois Monday.

Ohio State: Hosts North Alabama Sunday

Credit: Jay LaPrete Credit: Jay LaPrete

