No. 4 Houston hosts Cincinnati, looks for 25th victory of season

BOTTOM LINE: No. 4 Houston will look for its 25th victory this season when the Cougars take on the Cincinnati.

The Cougars have gone 14-1 at home. Houston is 1-2 in one-possession games.

The Bearcats are 7-10 against Big 12 opponents. Cincinnati is third in the Big 12 allowing 65.0 points while holding opponents to 42.1% shooting.

Houston makes 46.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.1 percentage points higher than Cincinnati has allowed to its opponents (42.1%). Cincinnati scores 13.8 more points per game (71.6) than Houston allows (57.8).

The Cougars and Bearcats match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: LJ Cryer is shooting 40.9% and averaging 14.6 points for the Cougars. Milos Uzan is averaging 14.7 points over the last 10 games.

Jizzle James is scoring 12.6 points per game with 3.0 rebounds and 3.8 assists for the Bearcats. Day Day Thomas is averaging 11.1 points, 3.6 assists and 1.7 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 9-1, averaging 73.2 points, 31.1 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.7 points per game.

Bearcats: 5-5, averaging 70.3 points, 27.1 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.