No. 3 Penn State could be without QB Drew Allar for showdown with No. 4 Ohio State

The strong-armed triggerman of Andy Kotelnicki’s dynamic offense, Allar has completed 117 of 164 passes for 1,640 yards with 12 touchdowns and four interceptions this year. He hasn’t missed a game yet since taking over the starting job at the start of the 2023 season.

“It’s too early to tell at this point, but he’s played enough football that I think the decision will go all the way up to game time,” Franklin said.

Franklin said after the victory over the Badgers that Allar told him he “couldn’t move well enough” to finish the game.

“Even at the end of the half there, you saw even throwing was challenging,” Franklin said.

Afterward, the 6-foot-5, 235-pound Allar walked over and gave the 6-foot-2, 206-pound Pribula a hug and wished him good luck.

The sophomore dual-threat kept the Nittany Lions moving. Pribula led a pair of touchdown drives, completing 11 of 13 passes for 98 yards and a touchdown with four rushes for eight yards.

If Pribula is called on to make his first start on Saturday, it will be against the nation’s second-ranked defense in a game that should have massive conference championship and playoff implications.

Franklin said the Nittany Lions will also look to get third-string quarterback Ethan Grunkemeyer more work alongside Pribula this week. Fellow freshman Jaxon Smolik is still working his way back from a preseason injury.

“The reality is, we’re going to have to have both guys ready and you could make the argument, all three guys ready,” Franklin said.

