No. 3 OSU's defense forces TOs, tops No. 14 Michigan 66-57

Ohio State went on a 15-3 run and led by as many as 16 before Michigan cut the deficit to 50-41 at the end of the third quarter when Leigha Brown got a steal and Maddie Nolan went to the basket for a layup at the buzzer.

Michigan cut the lead to two with 6:47 left when Nolan hit a 3-pointer, just the second of the game for the Wolverines.

Ohio State opened it up to 64-52 on Rebeka Mikulasikova’s first 3-pointer with 2:58 left. Michigan had a 5-0 run late, but a pair of foul shots by Harris sealed it. She had seven of her points from the line.

Brown, who averages 15.3 points for Michigan, fouled out with just over 3 minutes left and finished with eight points.

The Buckeyes won despite shooting only 35%. but Michigan could only manage 37.3%.

BIG PICTURE

Michigan: The Wolverines defense was as a good as it was billed, but they turned the ball over too often thanks to the Ohio State pressure defense and couldn’t make shots.

Ohio State: The Buckeyes had 16 turnovers and escaped despite uncharacteristically poor shooting. Mikesell was double-teamed and hit 4 of 16 from the floor.

UP NEXT

Michigan: Hosts Penn State on Tuesday.

Ohio State: At Minnesota on Thursday.

