No. 3 Ohio State will go for its 10th straight win over Rutgers

PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) — No. 3 Ohio State (8-0, 5-0 Big Ten, No. 1 in CFP) at Rutgers (6-2, 3-2), Saturday at 12 p.m. ET (CBS)

Line: Ohio State by 18 1/2, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Series record: Ohio State leads 9-0.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

Ohio State controls its destiny in the run to the College Football Playoff. The Buckeyes are ranked No. 1 in the first CFP poll and need to keep winning to have a shot at a national title. Rutgers coach Greg Schiano and his Scarlet Knights have taken a step forward this season. Being competitive against a team that annually blows them out would confirm that. Ohio State has beaten Rutgers by at least 22 points in the nine previous games.

KEY MATCHUP

Rutgers pass defense against the Buckeyes' talented group of receivers led by Marvin Harrison Jr. The Scarlet Knights rank second in passing defense, yielding an average of 156.2 yards. Harrison is seeking his second 1,000-yard season. He has 889 yards receiving, and his 18.5 yard average ranks No. 1 nationally among wide out with 40 catches. He would the first Buckeye receiver with two 1,000 seasons. Scarlet Knights cornerback Max Melton has NFL talent.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Ohio State: LB Tommy Eichenberg is key to Buckeyes’ defense and stopping Rutgers’ running game is a must. The fifth-year player teams with Steele Chambers in coordinator Jim Knowles’ two-linebacker sets. Knowles relies on Eichenberg to make sure everybody is on the same page. He leads the team with 65 tackles and will be a major cog in reading Scarlet Knights' run-pass options and QB Gavin Wimsatt.

Rutgers: RB Kyle Monangai. The junior runner has made the Scarlet Knights ground game go. He has carried 144 times for 744 yards, the second most in the conference this year. He has run for seven TDs. In his first two seasons combined, Monangai had 171 carries for 680 yards and six touchdowns.

FACTS & FIGURES

Ohio State's defense has allowed fewer than 260 yards for three straight games. The Buckeyes have held all eight opponents to 17 points or fewer, tied for their longest streak in the last 15 years. They are 36-2 in Big Ten play under Ryan Day and have won an FBS-high 36 straight games against unranked teams. ... Ohio State has averaged averaged 51.8 points against Rutgers. ... Derek McCord, father of Ohio State starting quarterback Kyle McCord, played QB at Rutgers in 1988-92. … Buckeyes CB Denzel Burke leads the Big Ten with 10 passes defensed. … Ohio State had its first three-turnover day since 2020, with two interceptions and a lost fumble against Wisconsin last week. ... Ohio State ranks second nationally in scoring defense (10.0 points) while Rutgers is 13th (15.8 points). ... Rutgers' start is its best since beginning 7-1 in 2012. The six wins are the most in a season since going 8-5 in 2014. ... The three conference wins match the Scarlet Knights' most since joining the league in 2014. ... Rutgers has held opponents to 126 points, its best mark through eight games in the Big Ten era and fewest since 2012 (114). ... The Scarlet Knight punt block unit has scored touchdowns the past two games. ... Rutgers is 5-0 at home this season. ... Schiano was Ohio State's defensive coordinator from 2016-18 when Urban Meyer was the coach.

AP Sports Writer Mitch Stacy contributed to this report.

