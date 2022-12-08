No. 3 Ohio State races past New Hampshire 92-36

The Buckeyes forced five turnovers in the first 4:06 of the third quarter. They scored 26 unanswered points from 4:05 in the frame to 6:36 in the fourth quarter.

Taylor Thierry added 14 points and six rebounds.

Brooke Kane led the Wildcats with 13 points. New Hampshire had an 11-10 advantage on the offensive glass despite being out-rebounded 43-37.

BIG PICTURE

New Hampshire: The Wildcats scored just four points in the third quarter and shot 2 of 11 in the frame. Their 25.5% from the field is New Hampshire’s lowest in four games.

Ohio State: The second half was all defense for the Buckeyes, who forced 18 turnovers and swiped 12 steals in that span. Ohio State defended a season-best 16% against New Hampshire’s 3-point attempts.

UP NEXT

New Hampshire: Travels to Merrimack Dec. 21.

Ohio State: Hosts Michigan State on Sunday.

___

AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll

Credit: Joe Maiorana Credit: Joe Maiorana

Credit: Joe Maiorana Credit: Joe Maiorana

Credit: Joe Maiorana Credit: Joe Maiorana