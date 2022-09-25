No. 3 Buckeyes score early and often, bury Wisconsin 52-21

Later the 6-foot-4, 255-pound tight end caught a 2-yard scoring pass to put the Buckeyes up 21-0 before the end of the first quarter.

Egbuka caught scoring passes of 32 and 8 yards. Julian Fleming also caught a touchdown pass for the Buckeyes.

Mertz was 11 for 20 for 94 yards, rushed for a touchdown and threw for another. Braelon Allen rushed for 165 yards, including a 75-yard TD romp in the fourth quarter.

THE TAKEAWAY

Wisconsin: The Badgers (3-1, 0-1) were expected to put up more of a fight in the first Big Ten game for both teams. Instead, they got hit early and couldn't recover.

Ohio State: Stroud completed his first eight passes on the way to another outstanding performance. The Heisman favorite again was exceptional taking advantage of what the defense gave him, and the combination of Williams and Henderson carrying the ball kept Wisconsin off balance.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

With a good showing against a conference opponent, Ohio State should stay put.

UP NEXT

Wisconsin: Hosts Illinois next Saturday. The Illini (3-1) beat Chattanooga 31-0 on Thursday.

Ohio State: Hosts Rutgers next Saturday in the last of five consecutive home games. Rutgers lost to Iowa 27-10.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Credit: Jay LaPrete Credit: Jay LaPrete

Credit: Jay LaPrete Credit: Jay LaPrete

Credit: Jay LaPrete Credit: Jay LaPrete

Credit: Jay LaPrete Credit: Jay LaPrete

Credit: Jay LaPrete Credit: Jay LaPrete

Credit: Jay LaPrete Credit: Jay LaPrete

Credit: Jay LaPrete Credit: Jay LaPrete

Credit: Jay LaPrete Credit: Jay LaPrete

Credit: Jay LaPrete Credit: Jay LaPrete

Credit: Jay LaPrete Credit: Jay LaPrete