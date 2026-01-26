No. 25 Miami (OH) takes on UMass after Suder's 27-point showing

BOTTOM LINE: No. 25 Miami (OH) hosts UMass after Peter Suder scored 27 points in Miami (OH)'s 107-101 overtime victory against the Kent State Golden Flashes.

The RedHawks are 11-0 on their home court. Miami (OH) is 3-0 in one-possession games.

The Minutemen are 4-5 against MAC opponents. UMass ranks fifth in the MAC shooting 34.8% from 3-point range.

Miami (OH) averages 94.6 points, 20.4 more per game than the 74.2 UMass gives up. UMass has shot at a 46.2% rate from the field this season, 3.6 percentage points higher than the 42.6% shooting opponents of Miami (OH) have averaged.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brant Byers averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the RedHawks, scoring 15.3 points while shooting 43.6% from beyond the arc. Suder is averaging 14.1 points and 4.2 assists over the past 10 games.

Marcus Banks is shooting 37.3% from beyond the arc with 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Minutemen, while averaging 16.2 points. Leonardo Bettiol is averaging 17.9 points and 6.8 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: RedHawks: 10-0, averaging 95.9 points, 31.3 rebounds, 17.3 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 55.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.3 points per game.

Minutemen: 5-5, averaging 79.1 points, 36.2 rebounds, 17.4 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.