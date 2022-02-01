No. 23 Ohio State women knock off No. 21 Iowa in shootout

The game featured three of the nation's top 12 scorers in No. 1 Clark (25.5 ppg), No. 10 Sheldon (20.9) and No. 12 Czinano (20.6). Mikesell, Ohio State's second leading scorer, averages 18.9 ppg. In one five-minute stretch, the foursome combined to score the first 20 points of the second quarter.

On a night when four of the Big Ten's five ranked teams played each other, Iowa missed out on a chance to keep pace with the leaders. No. 6 Michigan defeated No. 5 Indiana 65-50 to knock the Hoosiers out of sole possession of first place. Michigan now leads at 10-1, followed by Indiana (6-1) and Iowa (8-2) Ohio State improved to 8-3 and No. 17 Maryland (7-3) did not play.

Iowa, which has not yet faced Michigan or Indiana, plays at Wisconsin on Thursday and at Michigan next Monday.

Ohio State has the rest of the week off and will host Rutgers next Monday.

—-

More AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Caption Iowa guard Caitlin Clark, second from right, reacts after drawing a foul during an NCAA college basketball game against Ohio State, Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, in Iowa City, Iowa. (Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen via AP) Credit: Joseph Cress Credit: Joseph Cress Caption Iowa guard Caitlin Clark, second from right, reacts after drawing a foul during an NCAA college basketball game against Ohio State, Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, in Iowa City, Iowa. (Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen via AP) Credit: Joseph Cress Credit: Joseph Cress

Caption Iowa head coach Lisa Bluder reacts during an NCAA college basketball game against Ohio State, Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, in Iowa City, Iowa. (Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen via AP) Credit: Joseph Cress Credit: Joseph Cress Caption Iowa head coach Lisa Bluder reacts during an NCAA college basketball game against Ohio State, Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, in Iowa City, Iowa. (Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen via AP) Credit: Joseph Cress Credit: Joseph Cress

Caption Iowa guard Caitlin Clark (22) reacts after making a 3-point basket against Ohio State during an NCAA college basketball game Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, in Iowa City, Iowa. (Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen via AP) Credit: Joseph Cress Credit: Joseph Cress Caption Iowa guard Caitlin Clark (22) reacts after making a 3-point basket against Ohio State during an NCAA college basketball game Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, in Iowa City, Iowa. (Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen via AP) Credit: Joseph Cress Credit: Joseph Cress

Caption Ohio State head coach Kevin McGuff reacts during an NCAA college basketball game against Iowa, Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, in Iowa City, Iowa. (Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited Caption Ohio State head coach Kevin McGuff reacts during an NCAA college basketball game against Iowa, Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, in Iowa City, Iowa. (Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Caption Iowa center Monika Czinano drives to the basket as Ohio State guard Rikki Harris (1) and forward Rebeka Mikulasikova (23) defend during an NCAA college basketball game Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, in Iowa City, Iowa. (Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen via AP) Credit: Joseph Cress Credit: Joseph Cress Caption Iowa center Monika Czinano drives to the basket as Ohio State guard Rikki Harris (1) and forward Rebeka Mikulasikova (23) defend during an NCAA college basketball game Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, in Iowa City, Iowa. (Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen via AP) Credit: Joseph Cress Credit: Joseph Cress

Caption Ohio State forward Rebeka Mikulasikova (23) makes a 3-point basket as Iowa center Monika Czinano (25) and guard Caitlin Clark (22) defend during an NCAA college basketball game Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, in Iowa City, Iowa. (Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen via AP) Credit: Joseph Cress Credit: Joseph Cress Caption Ohio State forward Rebeka Mikulasikova (23) makes a 3-point basket as Iowa center Monika Czinano (25) and guard Caitlin Clark (22) defend during an NCAA college basketball game Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, in Iowa City, Iowa. (Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen via AP) Credit: Joseph Cress Credit: Joseph Cress

Caption Ohio State players celebrate with head coach Kevin McGuff, left, during an NCAA college basketball game against Iowa Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, in Iowa City, Iowa. (Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen via AP) Credit: Joseph Cress Credit: Joseph Cress Caption Ohio State players celebrate with head coach Kevin McGuff, left, during an NCAA college basketball game against Iowa Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, in Iowa City, Iowa. (Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen via AP) Credit: Joseph Cress Credit: Joseph Cress