No. 23 Ohio State plays Northwestern after Biriuk's 25-point showing

BOTTOM LINE: No. 23 Ohio State plays Northwestern after Dasha Biriuk scored 25 points in Ohio State's 130-32 win over the Niagara Purple Eagles.

The Wildcats are 4-1 on their home court. Northwestern is 2-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Buckeyes have gone 0-1 away from home. Ohio State is seventh in the Big Ten with 19.1 assists per game led by Jaloni Cambridge averaging 3.3.

Northwestern makes 42.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 7.7 percentage points higher than Ohio State has allowed to its opponents (35.2%). Ohio State averages 8.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.2 more made shots on average than the 6.1 per game Northwestern gives up.

The Wildcats and Buckeyes match up Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Grace Sullivan is shooting 58.3% and averaging 22.8 points for the Wildcats. Xamiya Walton is averaging 7.9 points.

Cambridge is shooting 51.9% and averaging 19.9 points for the Buckeyes. Chance Gray is averaging 13.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.