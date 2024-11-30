No. 22 Xavier and South Carolina State meet for cross-conference contest

BOTTOM LINE: No. 22 Xavier and South Carolina State square off in non-conference action.

The Musketeers are 5-0 in home games. Xavier is seventh in the Big East with 32.0 points per game in the paint led by Zach Freemantle averaging 9.7.

The Bulldogs are 1-4 in road games. South Carolina State is third in the MEAC with 14.4 assists per game led by Florian Tenebay averaging 2.0.

Xavier scores 78.4 points, 9.8 more per game than the 68.6 South Carolina State gives up. South Carolina State averages 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 7.9 per game Xavier gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan Conwell averages 3.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Musketeers, scoring 17.6 points while shooting 49.1% from beyond the arc.

Drayton Jones is scoring 12.0 points per game and averaging 5.1 rebounds for the Bulldogs.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.