No. 22 Cincinnati stifles Temple in 23-3 victory

Cincinnati (9-2, 6-1) can guarantee a berth in its fourth straight conference title game with a win in its regular-season finale Friday against Tulane, with whom it is presently tied atop the standings.

The Bearcats could still get into the title game on Dec. 3, depending on how Central Florida — which was upset by Navy on Saturday — fares against South Florida. This is the final year in the AAC for Cincinnati, with the Bearcats moving to the Big 12.