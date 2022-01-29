No. 21 Xavier rallies from 17-point deficit, beats Creighton

In front of a packed house juiced up from watching the Bluejays build a big early lead, this comeback was much more improbable.

The Musketeers had shot 23% in the first half and scored their fewest points in a half this season while getting down 36-19.

Then everything changed.

The 7-foot Nunge, who entered the game a 29% 3-point shooter, splashed in two straight 3s from the top of the key to begin the game-defining 29-2 run. The Musketeers made 5 of 7 3s and 12 of 19 shots overall during the run while Creighton was 0 for 8 and committed seven turnovers.

Xavier was 10 of 19 on 3s after going 1 of 7 from distance in the first half. The Musketeers shot 66% overall in the second half.

Ryan Nembhard led the Bluejays with 23 points and Ryan Kalkbrenner had 13.

Nembhard and Arthur Kaluma combined for 18 of the Bluejays' first 22 points, and they were up 10 early as Xavier went through a 2-for-20 shooting lull.

Kalkbrenner's three-point play finished a 19-6 run that put Creighton up 25-12. Back-to-back 3s by Alex O'Connell, another by Nembhard and Kalkbrenner's second-chance putback made it 36-19 at half.

It was Creighton's 12th Pink Out Game, with the Bluejays' special white-and-pink uniforms auctioned and proceeds going to help support cancer patients in Omaha.

BIG PICTURE

Xavier: The Musketeers' comeback was their largest in five years. A key stat is 3-point shooting: they were 11 of 48 in their previous two games and the first half against Creighton; they were 9 of 12 in the second half.

Creighton: This was a devastating blow for a Bluejays team trying to work its way out of the middle of the pack of the conference.

UP NEXT

Xavier: hosts Butler on Wednesday.

Creighton: visits UConn on Tuesday.

Xavier's Paul Scruggs (1) shoots against Creighton's Ryan Hawkins, left, and Ryan Kalkbrenner, right, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)

Xavier's Zach Freemantle (32) plays against Creighton's Ryan Hawkins (44) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)

Xavier head coach Travis Steele yells to his players from the sideline as they play against Creighton during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)

Xavier's Colby Jones (3) shoots against Creighton's Ryan Hawkins (44) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)

Creighton's Ryan Nembhard (2) shoots a three pointer against Xavier during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, in Omaha, Neb. Nembhard scored 13 points in the first half. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)