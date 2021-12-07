No. 21 Ohio State squares off against Towson

VETERAN PRESENCE: Senior leadership could play a big role in this game's outcome. Kyle Young, Justin Ahrens and Jamari Wheeler have collectively scored 30 percent of Ohio State's points this season and 35 percent of the team's points over its last five games. For Towson, Cam Holden, Nicolas Timberlake and Antonio Rizzuto have combined to account for 50 percent of the team's total scoring.CLUTCH CAM: Holden has connected on 41.7 percent of the 24 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 6 of 11 over the last five games. He's also converted 66.7 percent of his free throws this season.

STREAK STATS: Ohio State has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 77.8 points while giving up 66.