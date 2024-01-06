No. 20 Ohio State women beat Northwestern 90-60 for its fourth straight win in the series

Ohio State scored the opening eight points of the game before Northwestern made four straight 3-pointers. The Buckeyes pulled away in the second quarter, outscoring the Wildcats 22-9 for a 14-point lead at the break.

Ohio State shot 52% from the field in the second half and made all 10 of its free-throw attempts to stay ahead. Northwestern finished with 28 turnovers, leading to 37 points by the Buckeyes.

Caileigh Walsh led Northwestern (6-9, 1-3) with 14 points, scoring 10 of the team's first 21 points. Paige Mot added 10 points. Melannie Daley, averaging a team-high 13.4 points per game, was held to two points.

Ohio State has the weekend off before hosting Rutgers on Thursday. Northwestern plays at Wisconsin on Wednesday.

