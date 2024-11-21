No. 2 Ohio State loses center Seth McLaughlin to Achilles tendon injury

McLaughlin was the anchor of offensive line that has been patched together because of injuries to other players.

Left tackle Josh Simmons suffered a season-ending knee injury against Oregon last month. His replacement, Zen Michalski, went down in the Nebraska game.

The Buckeyes moved left guard Donovan Jackson to tackle and put Carson Hinzman at guard in place of Jackson. Day said Hinzman will now move to center and Austin Siereveld will slot in at left guard.

