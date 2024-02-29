No. 2 Ohio St knocks off Michigan 67-51 for 15th straight win and sole possession of Big Ten title

The game was revenge for the Buckeyes, whose only conference loss this season came in a 69-60 shocker against Michigan in Ann Arbor Dec. 30. Ohio State hasn't lost since.

The Wolverines (17-12, 8-9) didn't help themselves, turning the ball over 29 times leading to 30 Ohio State points. Laila Phelia led Michigan with 13 points.

For the Buckeyes, it is the first outright Big Ten title that counted since 2009-10. They won it in 2017-18 but were stripped due to sanctions related to recruiting violations by a former assistant.

BIG PICTURE

Michigan: The Wolverines were in it until after halftime thanks to Ohio State's equally sloppy play. But they made too many mistakes to keep up in the second half as the Buckeyes surged.

Ohio State: The Buckeyes are on the right track to peak in March but will remain behind No. 1 South Carolina, which is 27-0 and sits atop the AP Top 25. A head-to-head matchup would be a highlight of the NCAA Tournament.

UP NEXT

Michigan: Finishes the season at home against Purdue on Saturday.

Ohio State: Will play in front of a full house and on national TV at No. 6 Iowa in the regular-season finale Sunday.

