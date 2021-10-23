No. 2 Cincinnati stays unbeaten with 27-20 win over Navy

The kick was blocked, and Cincinnati's Deshawn Pace nearly ran it back for a touchdown, but he stepped out of bounds with 1 second left. That was enough time for Alex Bales to kick a 52-yard field goal and give the Bearcats a 13-10 lead.

Jerome Ford's 43-yard touchdown run made it 20-10, and Ridder added a 3-yard TD pass to Josh Whyle later in the third.

Lavatai scored on a 1-yard run for Navy in the final minute of the game.

Cincinnati was coming off back-to-back 50-point performances, but the first half of this one was a slog. Navy drove 79 yards in 7:12 and took a 7-0 lead on Lavatai's 2-yard run.

The Bearcats quickly tied it on a 31-yard pass from Ridder to Whyle.

With Cincinnati down 10-7, Ridder threw an interception deep in Navy territory, but after that, the Bearcats scored on their next four possessions.

THE TAKEAWAY

Cincinnati: Navy presents some unique challenges for its opponents, but it wasn't the option-based offense that was causing the Bearcats that much trouble. Cincinnati just didn't look smooth offensively for much of the day.

Navy: The Midshipmen kept the Bearcats from making too many big plays early on, and Navy's rarely used passing game was good enough to mount a comeback at the end.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

While Cincinnati was struggling with Navy, No. 3 Oklahoma was also having problems with Kansas. This game will fuel the Bearcats' detractors, but they remained unbeaten and have plenty of chances to win more impressively later in the season.

UP NEXT

Cincinnati: The Bearcats play at Tulane next Saturday.

Navy: The Midshipmen play at Tulsa on Friday night.

