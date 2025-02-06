No. 18 Maryland visits Ohio State after Royal's 29-point outing

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Buckeyes -2.5; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: Ohio State faces No. 18 Maryland after Devin Royal scored 29 points in Ohio State's 87-79 loss to the Illinois Fighting Illini.

The Buckeyes are 8-4 in home games. Ohio State is 2-4 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Terrapins have gone 7-4 against Big Ten opponents. Maryland is sixth in the Big Ten with 24.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Derik Queen averaging 6.1.

Ohio State makes 47.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.0 percentage points higher than Maryland has allowed to its opponents (41.5%). Maryland has shot at a 48.4% rate from the field this season, 7.7 percentage points above the 40.7% shooting opponents of Ohio State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Royal is averaging 14.6 points and 7.3 rebounds for the Buckeyes. Bruce Thornton is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Queen is shooting 53.4% and averaging 15.0 points for the Terrapins. Julian Reese is averaging 15.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buckeyes: 5-5, averaging 78.6 points, 31.7 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.6 points per game.

Terrapins: 7-3, averaging 77.4 points, 30.4 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.